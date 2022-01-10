Solway Coast bird flu deaths 'levelling off'
- Published
An outbreak of avian flu which has already killed thousands of birds - mainly barnacle geese - on the Solway Coast appears to be "levelling off".
RSPB Scotland said the number of deaths at its Mersehead reserve in Dumfries and Galloway appeared to have fallen.
However, it added it was too early to rule out another surge in cases in the area in the weeks ahead.
Between 3,000 and 4,000 birds are believed to have been killed - a total the RSPB described as "unprecedented".
A count at the Mersehead site on 13 December found 59 birds had died over the previous four days.
The next check - on 5 January - counted 77 over a three-week spell, which suggests that numbers have been falling.
RSPB area manager for the Scottish Lowlands and Southern Uplands Andrew Bielinski said the picture was looking more positive.
"There have been a few cases of dead birds just before Christmas and just after Christmas," said Mr Bielinski.
"It does look like numbers have gone down a bit, which is encouraging.
"However, past experience shows with bird flu you often do get a peak and then it drops and then there is another spike."
He said the situation at their reserve appeared to be being mirrored elsewhere in the area.
'Lesser impact'
"It looks like at Caerlaverock our colleagues with the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust are finding a similar sort of picture - that it has been levelling off," he added.
Studies are being undertaken to try to establish the age of the dead birds in order to clarify the long-term impact on the barnacle goose colony.
"If it is older birds that are possibly getting towards the end of their breeding lives that will have a lesser impact than if it is lots of young birds," said Mr Bielinski.
However, he estimated that more than 10% of the Solway population - estimated at about 35,000 geese - had already died from the disease.
He added that there was also the risk that it could still spread further afield as other birds migrated later in the year.