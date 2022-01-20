Man found guilty of killing woman's unborn child
A 24-year-old man has been found guilty of raping several women and killing an unborn child by kneeling on the mother's stomach when she was pregnant.
William Rackstraw, from Hawick, carried out the attack which caused the death of the baby a month before it was due to be born.
A jury at the High Court in Dundee found him guilty of five charges - including raping three women.
He was remanded in custody and sentence was deferred until 16 February.
The jury found that Rackstraw's violence was responsible for the "placental abruption" which cut off the essential blood supply to the 35-week-old foetus in December 2020.
'Intimidation, aggression and abuse'
During the trial he had claimed that the woman's visible bruising was because she was "clumsy" and had fallen down.
However, a jury convicted him of the attack as well as the rape charges.
Lady Haldane told him: "You have been convicted of a series of serious offences; verbal, physical and sexual abuse of three women.
"Each spoke to intimidation, aggression and abuse in many forms, suffering at your hands.
"Given the number and severity of offences a custodial sentence is inevitable."
She placed Rackstraw, from Hawick, on the sex offenders register.