Man dies and woman seriously hurt in Melrose crash
- Published
A 30-year-old man has died following a crash on the A6091 in Melrose.
The man was driving a Seat Ibiza that was in collision with a Mini at the B6539 junction at about 08:35. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 57-year-old Mini driver was taken by air ambulance to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where hospital staff have described her condition as serious.
Police are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a red van who was in the area around the time of the crash.
Sgt Kosmas Papakyriakou said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this crash and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash or who has any information that may assist our ongoing investigation."
He also urged anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.