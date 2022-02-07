Tribute to 'loving dad' killed in crash near St Boswells
- Published
A 27-year-old man who died in a road crash in the Borders will be "forever missed by all who knew him", his family have said.
Stewart Ramsay died at the scene of the one-vehicle collision on the A68 near St Boswells on Friday night.
His family said: "Stewart was a loving dad, partner, son, brother, uncle and friend, who will be forever missed by all who knew him."
They thanked the emergency services and first responders who went to the crash.
"We have been overwhelmed with the messages of sympathy and love for our family," they added in a statement released by Police Scotland.
"It is comforting to know how well loved Stewart was by all those who knew him."
Mr Ramsay was driving a silver Ford Fusion car when it went off the road at about 20:15 on Friday.
Police want to speak to anyone in the area at the time of the crash, and those who may have dashcam footage.