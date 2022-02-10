NHS Borders launches Covid virtual ward
A health board is to trial a Covid virtual ward to allow patients to be monitored from home rather than being "stuck in a hospital bed".
NHS Borders said it was a "really positive step forward" in caring for people with the virus.
It said patients would have a face-to-face assessment with a clinician before being assigned to the ward.
The trial - which will run until 31 March - is also aimed at freeing up bed space at Borders General Hospital.
The system, due to start on Monday, is already operated in a number of health board areas across the UK.
It will target three groups of Covid patients:
- People in hospital who are getting better.
- People who go to hospital but can be safely treated at home.
- Patients who test positive and are eligible for antiviral treatment.
Patients assigned to the ward will be given a pulse oximeter and a patient diary to record their symptoms.
They will be contacted daily by a clinician and given a number to call for support or if they feel their condition is worsening.
Medical director Dr Lynn McCallum said it would help people whose symptoms were not severe.
"In many cases Covid-19 causes a mild illness which does not require acute medical treatment, but this group of people does need to be closely monitored," she said.
"Rather than being stuck in a hospital bed, in the virtual ward this monitoring takes place in the comfort of your own home, safe in the knowledge that you can get in touch with a clinical professional immediately if you need to."
She said people should be assured it was a "tried and tested way of caring for people safely".
She added: "Although this is a new development in the Borders, patients have been looked after in this way from the onset of the pandemic.
"As part of the assessment process before someone is admitted to the virtual ward we make sure that they fully understand what they need to do and that they are able to do it."
She said it would also free up hospital space to help restart activities which had to be paused during the pandemic.