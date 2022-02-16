Hawick man guilty of killing woman's unborn child jailed
- Published
A man found guilty of raping several women and killing an unborn child by kneeling on the mother's stomach when she was pregnant has been jailed.
William Rackstraw, 25, from Hawick, carried out the attack which caused the death of the baby a month before it was due to be born.
Judge Lady Haldane sentenced him to nine years in prison at the High Court in Airdrie on Wednesday.
A jury had earlier found him guilty of five charges, including rape.
Following his sentencing, Police Scotland said Rackstraw had subjected the women to "sustained physical, mental and emotional abuse".
Det Con Kelly Bonnyman said: "What the women endured is unimaginable.
"All three women have shown tremendous courage in talking about their experience at the hands of this man."
The charity Held in Our Hearts is supporting the woman who lost her baby.
Visible bruising
Last month, at the High Court in Dundee, a jury found that Rackstraw's violence was responsible for the "placental abruption" which cut off the essential blood supply to the 35-week-old foetus in December 2020.
During the trial he had claimed that the woman's visible bruising was because she was "clumsy" and had fallen down.
However, the jury convicted him of the attack as well as the rapes of three women.
Lady Haldane told him at the time he had been convicted of a series of serious offences; verbal, physical and sexual abuse.
She placed Rackstraw on the sex offenders register.