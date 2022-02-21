Schools shut as Storm Franklin sweeps through
A number of schools have been shut in southern Scotland as the area is hit by its third storm in the space of a week.
A yellow Met Office warning for gusts up to 60mph on southern and western coasts is in place until 13:00.
Three primary schools in Dumfries and Galloway have been closed as a result of power failures across the area.
There are also a large number of flood warnings in place across Scotland following heavy rainfall experienced in many areas overnight.
The latest high winds follow Storms Dudley and Eunice which caused disruption across Scotland.
A Met Office alert covers western and southern coastal areas with winds expected to ease as the day continues.
Pupils at Hardgate near Castle Douglas, Springholm and St Mungo in Kettleholm near Lockerbie were affected by the power failures.
Supplies were restored earlier than expected at Hardgate allowing it to reopen.
SP Energy Networks said it hoped to have supplies restored to the parts of the region affected later in the day.
The A75 was shut for a time at Castle Kennedy due to a fallen tree but it has since been removed.
Flooding also affected the Whitesands area of Dumfries on Sunday as the River Nith overflowed into nearby car parks.