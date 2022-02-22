Borders and Dumfries and Galloway councils meet to agree tax rises
Two councils in the south of Scotland are meeting to agree their budgets and tax rates.
The administrations in Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders are both proposing a 3% council tax rise.
It would see the bill for a band D property rise by £36.67 and £37.62 respectively.
Both councils have also outlined a series of key spending priorities including the likes of education, roads investment and gull control measures.
The council in the Borders is run by a Conservative-Independent alliance.
It said its spending plans had been shaped by "extensive public consultation".
Among its spending priorities are building a number of new schools across the region in Eyemouth, Earlston, Galashiels, Hawick and Peebles.
It has also set aside funding for new teachers and the delivery of residential care facilities in Hawick and Tweedbank.
In Dumfries and Galloway, a Labour-SNP coalition has council control.
Its budget proposals include measures to tackle poverty across the region, invest in education and help it achieve its Net Zero emissions target by 2025.
A regional indoor tennis centre, gull control measures and an options appraisal for replacing two bridges in Annan washed away by storms are also measures it intends to support.