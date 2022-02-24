Dame Joanna Lumley backs Dumfries city bid
Dame Joanna Lumley has said it would be "absolutely fabulous" if a south of Scotland town could secure city status.
Dumfries is one of eight towns and areas in Scotland in the running for the honour as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The actress, who has a home in the area, has given her support to the town's bid.
She said the status - due to be announced in the spring - would be a major boost for the area.
"Dumfries stole my heart from the first time I wandered in its once-grand, proud streets, and leaned on the bridge and watched the Nith shimmer by," said the Absolutely Fabulous star.
"Queen of the South in every way but, maybe now, in need of a new ennoblement.
"If she became a city, it would be like crowning her again."
Dame Joanna said becoming a city could have a transformational effect.
"She deserves a new burst of pride and energy, and public recognition of all she has survived and achieved," she said.
"Making her the City of Dumfries would be like toasting her and the beautiful countryside surrounding her in champagne.
"She deserves a curtain call and a bouquet, because she is modest and brave and entirely worthy of such an honour. It would be absolutely fabulous."
Dunfermline, Elgin, Greenock, Livingston, Oban, St Andrews and South Ayrshire are also bidding to secure the honour.
They are among 38 places around the UK which have submitted bids for city status.