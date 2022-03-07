Ex-care worker Lincoln Thomson jailed over raping sleeping women
- Published
A former care worker has been jailed for four-and-a-half years for raping two women while they slept.
Lincoln Thomson, 34, formerly of Kelso, preyed on his victims at addresses in his home town when both women were incapable of giving consent to sex.
He had denied assaulting the women between 2010 and 2019 but was found guilty of two charges of rape.
Judge Simon Collins QC told the High Court in Edinburgh there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.
He said Thomson had not expressed any remorse for the offending against the women.
Defence counsel Sarah Livingstone said that her client had worked in the care sector for some time and came from a good family.
She maintained that Thomson could be seen as posing a low risk of further offending and the court could take account of his previous good character and contribution through public service
However, she told the court: "He accepts custody is inevitable. He accepts these are serious offences."
In addition to his jail term, Thomson was told that he would be placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.