Driver cleared of Borders fatal crash charge

The accident happened on the A6089 in the Borders in 2018

A man has been cleared of causing the death of a 95-year-old woman in the Borders by careless driving more than three years ago.

Douglas Shannon, 32, from Selkirk, was found not guilty following a jury trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

He had denied causing the death of great-grandmother Jessie Cunningham, from Kelso, in July 2018.

She was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta involved in a three-vehicle collision on the A6089 Kelso to Gordon road.

Ms Cunningham suffered serious injuries and was taken to Borders General Hospital where she later died.

