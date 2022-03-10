BBC News

Bid to oust Scottish Borders council leader fails by single vote

Published
Image source, Scottish Borders Council
Image caption,
Mark Rowley took over as council leader a few months ago

The Conservative leader of Scottish Borders Council has survived a resignation motion by a single vote.

Mark Rowley has taken up a post as strategic manager for tourism with South of Scotland Enterprise.

Some councillors raised the issue of a perceived conflict of interest with his local authority position.

A motion calling for his resignation - proposed by Hawick councillor Davie Paterson - was rejected by 16 votes to 15.

Mr Rowley was appointed leader of the council in November 2021.

He replaced fellow Conservative Shona Haslam at the helm in a coalition with independent councillors.

Mr Rowley recently took up the post with South of Scotland Enterprise to create a "dynamic tourism destination" in the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

