Galloway mining exploration work sparks resident concerns
By Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website
- Published
Residents in an area of rural Galloway started noticing some unusual activity near their homes late last year.
Exploration work was beginning to see if there was a prospect of bringing mining to the area.
Its history of producing high grade zinc, lead and silver prompted the drilling.
The company behind it said its work is "very low impact" but people in the area have voiced concerns it could "ruin the landscape" in the long term.
JDH Exploration - a subsidiary of Australian company Walkabout Resources - is carrying out "early stage mineral exploration" across Galloway and the Glenkens.
One area it is looking at is Blackcraig.
Anne Robertson has lived there for more than 40 years with her husband and said she was trying to keep an open mind about the mining.
"It's a very small piece of ground and it is hemmed in by Blackcraig, Palnure and Stronord," she said.
"In days gone by there was mining there - but it was a long time ago.
"The scale of mining back in the mid-1700s is nothing like mining now."
Ms Robertson said the geology of the area and the potential for noise and dust were major concerns.
"We are so close to it we feel it will impact on our way of life," she said.
"It is lovely and peaceful up there. You are going to have to fence off the area that you will be mining."
She also criticised how slowly information had come out about the scheme.
"We do feel like we have been kept like little mushrooms in the dark," she added.
Margaret Shankland has lived at the bottom of the hill on the Stronord side for more than 50 years.
The first time she was aware of the work was when a vehicle pulled up near her home.
"There was a big lorry at the bottom of our drive," she said.
"I spoke to a couple of men and they said they were going to be drilling. I didn't realise it might lead to a massive hole up there."
She said it brought back memories of a fight in the 1980s to resist plans for a large hotel in the area.
Like others, she also voiced concern about the ability of narrow local roads to cope with any major mining project.
"I am not very happy about it," she said.
Brendon Polding, from Palnure, only became aware of the work when somebody mentioned there were lights on up on the hill at night.
He said he was worried about the potential impact on the "very fragile infrastructure" in the area.
"I'm afraid that if they ruin the landscape, it could have a massive effect on tourism," he said.
"I'll guarantee if ever I speak to people who are on holiday, they they always say: 'What a beautiful area you live in.
"I don't want to see that ruined in any shape or form - I want it there for people to enjoy.
"I don't want them saying: 'What went on here, 20 years ago, why was it not stopped?'"
JDH said its drilling work had now concluded and samples were being sent to a laboratory to be analysed - a process expected to take several months.
It said in a statement: "The drilling site had a footprint of only 10m by 10m and no toxic chemicals were used."
"Water used in the process has been entirely stored for safe disposal at an offsite location to ensure it doesn't enter the local ecosystem and the drill holes will be entirely rehabilitated."
The firm said it had engaged environmental consultants to examine any possible impacts of its drilling programme.
"The company conducts all of its exploration activities with due regard to the world's best practice industry standards for environmental protection and safeguards," it said.
It also defended its process of communication saying it has spoken to the community as often as it could - either directly or through councillors.
JDH Exploration is looking for a "commercially economic resource" - but it does not look like a verdict is happening any time soon.
"A decision about any viable mining is a number of years away," it added.
Which means there may be some uncertainty for residents to live with for some time to come.