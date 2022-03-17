Police name three teenagers killed in Dumfries crash
- Published
Three teenagers who died in a two-car crash on the A711 near Dumfries have been named by police.
Emergency services were called to the smash involving a Honda Civic and a Honda CRV at 00:20 on Wednesday.
Finlay Johns, Ian Cannon and Tyler Johnston, all 16 and from Moffat, died at the scene. A fourth man in the Honda Civic, aged 17, is in a critical condition.
Three men, aged 32, 51 and 54, who were in the Honda CRV, remain in hospital.
Medical staff described their condition as serious but stable.
The road was closed for a number of hours to allow collision investigation work.
'Traumatic incident'
Ch Insp Lorraine Napier, from Police Scotland's Road Policing unit, said: "Our inquiries are continuing into the circumstances that led to this fatal crash and we recognise how the local community is feeling in the aftermath of this awful incident.
"We have deployed specialist family liaison officers to support the families and friends of those who died or were injured. It is understandably an extremely traumatic incident."
She asked for anyone with information that could help the investigation to get in touch.