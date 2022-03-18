Tributes to 'forever 16' boys killed in crash
Tributes have been paid to three teenage boys who were killed in a car crash near Dumfries in the early hours of Wednesday.
The 16-year-olds - named by police on Thursday as Finlay Johns, Ian Cannon and Tyler Johnston - were all from Moffat.
A local church in the town will open over the weekend for prayers and community support.
St Andrews has opened its doors to give people a place to reflect.
Rev Elsie Macrae said: "This is a heartbreaking tragedy and the whole community is shocked and stunned that three young men have lost their lives.
"Words alone cannot express our feelings of deep sadness, confusion and perhaps anger."
She said that the church needed to come together to support the families who have suffered loss.
And she said she would reach out in support of "brothers and sisters, grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends, classmates, teachers and school staff and also one another".
'Shocked and saddened'
Moffat Community Council said local people were feeling the effects of the tragedy.
The group posted: "Many of us will be shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic motor accident. It will have a terrible effect on the town.
"The community council's deepest thoughts are with the family and friends of all of those involved."
One of the three boys was a pupil at Moffat Academy in the town.
The school's headteacher, Tara Woods, said on Thursday: "It is a tragic day at Moffat Academy where we have learned that one of our pupils has lost his life.
"It is with heavy hearts that our school community comes together to try and come to terms with this. Our young people and our staff are being supported at this very sad time."
Friends of the three posted their own tributes on social media.
One wrote: "You will all be missed, Ian I hope you died happy, you were a good lad, didn't know the other two but all taken too soon. Forever 16."
Another friend has started a fundraising page to buy a memorial brick for the three Rangers fans at Ibrox Stadium, describing them as "the three most amazing boys".
He also asked for fans to applaud the three during the 16th minute of the Old Firm match at Ibrox next month.
'Traumatic incident'
The three teenagers died at the scene of the two-car collision on the A711 Dumfries to Dalbeattie Road. A 17-year-old boy who was also in the Honda Civic remains in a critical condition.
Three men, aged 32, 51 and 54, who were travelling in a Honda CRV, remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The road was closed for a number of hours to allow collision investigation work.
Police described the crash as a "traumatic incident" and appealed for anyone with information that could help the investigation to get in touch.