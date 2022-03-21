Dumfries and Galloway Council issues Covid remote learning warning
A council has warned parents it may have to reintroduce remote learning for a "very short time" due to high numbers of Covid cases in its schools.
Director of education for Dumfries and Galloway Gillian Brydson said in-person learning remained a priority.
She said that although restrictions were easing it was against a backdrop of significant Covid case numbers.
She said that could lead to cases of individual classes or year groups returning to online learning.
The letter to parents said recent announcements meant there was "some light at the end of the tunnel" in terms of returning to normal activities.
However, it warned that high numbers of Covid cases were proving "very challenging" at a number of the region's schools.
Ms Brydson said that meant there could be occasions over the next few weeks when - as a direct result of staff absence - some classes might have to go back to remote learning.
Important weeks
"Please be assured that we would only ask pupils to do this if the situation is unavoidable, because of health and safety concerns due to staff absences, and for as short as possible," she said.
"Your headteacher will try and communicate with you as soon as possible if this change to remote learning needs to be implemented and affects your child.
"The next few weeks are very important ones in our school year, particularly with exams and school transitions.
"I am working with our headteachers to ensure that we prioritise these important aspects of our young people's learning."
She said that although rising case numbers were "temporarily impacting" some schools she hoped they could return to "normal teaching and learning" soon.