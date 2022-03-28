Borders to host entire Tour of Britain stage
The Tour of Britain will include an entire stage starting and finishing in the Scottish Borders later this year.
Some of the world's best cyclists will head to the region on Monday 5 September.
Organisers have already announced that Aberdeen will host the opening stage of the race later this year.
The race has come to the Borders on eight previous occasions with a stage start in Hawick last year and one that started and finished in Kelso in 2019.
Full details of the route through the region will be released early next month.
In addition to the Tour of Britain stage, the Borders will also play host to a Tour Series race on 4 May.
Galashiels will host round two of the UK's leading televised cycle race series.
Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain and Tour Series race director, said: "Few places lend themselves more to cycling than the Scottish Borders, owing to the mix of historic, unforgettable towns and stunning countryside roads.
"To be able to take the Tour Series there for the first time and return with the Tour of Britain once again shows the appetite for our world-famous events in the area.
"My gratitude goes out to everybody at Scottish Borders Council (SBC) for their continued support, dedication and passion."
Sam Smith, the council's chief officer for economic development, said: "We are delighted to be able to bring back the Tour of Britain to the Borders again this year, and to be hosting a round of the televised Tour Series for the first time too.
"These will be fantastic occasions for the area and will bring in visitors and provide great exposure for the Borders, further strengthening our position as Scotland's leading cycling destination."