Storm Arwen damaged 16 million trees
Experts believe the number of trees damaged by Storm Arwen across Scotland is about double the original estimate.
It was initially thought 4,000 hectares of woodland had been affected but that has now been revised to 8,000 hectares or about 16 million trees.
Forest Research said improved computer modelling, updated mapping and data from owners had increased its figures.
Storm Arwen struck in late November causing significant damage particularly in north-eastern and southern Scotland.
Industry bodies Scottish Forestry and Confor quickly brought groups together to start the task of managing the recovery operation.
It has now emerged that the scale of the work is even greater than first thought.
Doug Howieson, Scottish Forestry's head of operational delivery, said: "The winter storms have put us under a lot of pressure but we've been up to the challenge.
"Staff have worked tirelessly with the industry on managing the aftermath and have put in a heroic shift.
"Felling permission applications, which are needed for windblown trees, are starting to slow down now which is a good indication that we are past the initial emergency phase of this work."
Forestry and Land Scotland's (FLS) team is working with contractors to deal with the significant levels of storm damage in the national forests it manages.
Although some locations are likely to remain affected for months, it said it was beginning to open up recreational access.
'Shown resilience'
Environment Minister Mairi McAllan praised the ongoing efforts to address the impact of the storm four months after it struck.
"Although it now seems a long time ago, the effects of Storm Arwen and the following winter storms are still being felt," she said.
"Many landowners are still clearing up and this will continue for months to come.
"The forestry sector had its mettle thoroughly tested but it has shown its resilience and is managing the aftermath very well.
"The way so many parts of the industry have pulled together is really quite admirable."