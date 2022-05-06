Scottish election results 2022: First Green for Scottish Borders Council
The Scottish Greens have won their first ever council seat in the Borders.
Neil Mackinnon was elected in the Galashiels and District ward of the south east Scotland local authority.
There was no outright majority but the Conservatives remained the biggest individual party on the council with 14 seats, down one on 2017.
The SNP has nine councillors as they did five years ago, independents fell one to seven with the Lib Dems rising by one to three.
Scottish Borders scoreboard
Counting complete. After 34 of 34 seats declared.
Conservative
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 14
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -1
- Councillors overall total 14
Scottish National Party
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 9
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 9
Independent
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 7
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -1
- Councillors overall total 7
Liberal Democrat
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 3
- Councillors elected in 2022 change +1
- Councillors overall total 3
Green
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 1
- Councillors elected in 2022 change +1
- Councillors overall total 1
The local authority was previously run by a Conservative and independent coalition which would be possible once again.
However, other combinations could also give a working majority on the 34-member council.
Mr Mackinnon said he was was honoured to be the first Scottish Green elected to the authority.
"It shows that people are taking the climate crisis seriously - I hope to be a voice in the Borders for green issues and social justice," he said.
"With the cost of living crisis a lot of people are suffering especially in a town like Galashiels with a few deprived areas so I'd hope to be able to do things to combat that."
He was joined in the same ward by the latest member of a political dynasty, Lib Dem Hannah Steel, who is Lord Steel's granddaughter.
"He's been very helpful through the process," she said.
"I think a young voice is really needed in the council.
"It will be good to have a young perspective - there are a lot of issues that I will have a different perspective on than some of the older people on the council."
The count is ongoing in neighbouring Dumfries and Galloway which was previously run by a Labour-SNP alliance.
Indications are that the political make up of the local authority is also likely to remain very similar to that voted in five years ago.