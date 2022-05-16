In pictures: Horse trials return at Floors Castle
- Published
Top-class equestrian action returned to the Borders at the weekend after a three-year absence.
The Floors Castle International Horse Trials were last held at the Kelso site in 2019.
Some of the world's top riders as well as local competitors gathered to take part in the competition from Friday to Sunday.
Among those involved over the Borders course was Olympic gold medallist Oliver Townend.
