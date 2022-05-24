Cross-party alliance takes Dumfries and Galloway Council control
- Published
SNP and Labour co-leaders have been appointed to run Dumfries and Galloway Council.
It means the Conservatives - who won most seats at the recent elections - have been left on the sidelines.
An alliance has been agreed between the SNP, Labour, Lib Dem and independent councillors which has allowed them to form an outright majority.
The SNP's Stephen Thompson and Linda Dorward of Labour will be the new co-leaders of the council.
Dumfries & Galloway scoreboard
Counting complete. After 43 of 43 seats declared.
Conservative
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 16
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 16
Scottish National Party
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 11
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 11
Labour
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 9
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -2
- Councillors overall total 9
Independent
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 6
- Councillors elected in 2022 change +2
- Councillors overall total 6
Liberal Democrat
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 1
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 1
The Conservatives - who have 16 elected members - had put forward Annandale North councillor Gail MacGregor to serve as council leader.
However, that was defeated on a 25-17 vote as SNP, Labour, one Lib Dem councillor, and five of the six independents joined forces.
It paved the way for Mr Thompson and Ms Dorward to be appointed to the top roles.
Prior to the elections, a Labour-SNP alliance ran the south-west Scotland authority.
This time around they needed the support of more councillors from other groups to reach a majority on the 43-member authority.