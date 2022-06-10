Fire crews called out to Hawick High School blaze
Fire crews have been called out to tackle a blaze at a secondary school in the Borders.
Flames and smoke were seen coming from the roof of the canteen end of the Hawick High building just after 14:45.
The school is closed for the day due to the town's annual common riding celebrations.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service described it as an ongoing incident. Crews from Selkirk and Hawick are trying to stop the flames spreading.
A spokesperson said: "Operations control mobilised two appliances and firefighters are presently working to contain and extinguish the fire. There are no casualties."