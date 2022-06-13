Rapist Stephen Charters jailed for attacks on teenager churchgoer
- Published
A former worship leader who raped a teenage churchgoer has been jailed for a minimum of five years.
Stephen Charters, 57, formerly of Galashiels, attacked his victim at hotels in Edinburgh.
He was convicted last year of nine offences - including rape and sexual assault - against four victims between November 1984 and October 2015.
He was given a lifelong restriction order at the High Court in Edinburgh with a minimum term of five years.
Charters served a previous five-year jail term in 2016 for sex crimes against children.
Lady Carmichael told him his offences had caused "serious and enduring harm".
"You present a high risk of further sexual offending," she said.
"You have a limited capacity for change."
She also stressed that he could be detained for longer than the five years imposed.
Attended church
Under the lifelong restriction order, Charters can only be released if parole authorities decide imprisonment is no longer necessary for the protection of the public.
During his trial, Charters claimed that sex with the teenager he took to hotels - who attended a church where he acted as a worship leader - was consensual.
Defence counsel Mark Stewart QC conceded that reports showed that he was a high risk of further offending.
However, he argued that he could have been given a set prison term and a period of supervision as an alternative to the lifelong restriction order.
In addition to his jail term, Charters was placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.