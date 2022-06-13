From the Arctic to flying the flag for Selkirk
By David Knox
BBC Scotland Selkirk
- Published
Keith Rodgerson may have lived away from Selkirk for decades but he has always kept it close to his heart.
The Bafta award-winning soundman even found time to celebrate the Borders town's common riding while filming whales and narwhals in the Arctic.
This week, aged 75, he will take on a key role in his home town's annual summer celebrations.
He freely admits that being a standard bearer in Selkirk is as daunting as anything he has faced in his career.
Mr Rodgerson has worked on television documentaries including The Living Planet, Wildlife on One and Whicker's World.
Although being based in Bristol for the past five decades - and regularly heading to the remotest parts of the planet for work - he has rarely missed returning to his home town for the annual celebrations.
"I've lived away from Selkirk all of my working life, but being a real Souter you get drawn back every June for the common riding," he said.
"I have only missed a few over the years, and that has always been because of work - and they have been sad days."
On one occasion he went to extreme lengths to keep the spirit alive.
"I was in the Arctic one common riding - a place called Resolute Bay - to film whales and narwhals with David Attenborough," he said.
"On the Friday I took myself away into my tent with my tape recorder and listened to the common riding tunes, in real time, as well, so I didn't feel like I was completely missing out."
After leaving Galashiels Technical College with a "handful" of qualifications, he managed to turn his hobby of film-making into a career, going on to land a job with the BBC's natural history unit in Bristol.
Over five decades he has worked with many famous names including Alan Whicker, Ant and Dec and Gordon Ramsay.
However, he admitted he was finding it difficult being the centre of attention in his role as the Merchant Company Standard Bearer - one of seven who take part in Selkirk's traditional celebration.
"I have sat quietly behind the cameras for more than 50 years, so coming round to the front isn't something I'm used to," he said.
"I don't like being in the limelight.
"I have recorded some of the best delivering their speeches, yet getting up there myself and speaking to a packed hall terrifies me."
It is also a physically demanding role as he has to "cast" the flag - swinging it over his head - as part of proceedings.
Although he is in his 70s, he thought he was up to the job until he came back to Selkirk and tried with a practice flag.
"It's like a tree trunk with a quilt on the end - no modern technology has gone into flag making," he said.
"I've been practising with it over the past week or two and my shoulders have somehow held out."
He will be hoping that will continue when he completes his duties in his home town this week.