Door left open for future Cairnryan freeport bid
The door has been left open to revive a green freeport bid for Cairnryan if a future round of submissions is invited.
Dumfries and Galloway Council voiced its disappointment at dropping current plans after voting to exclude P&O Ferries from its proposals.
It will now seek to pursue other potential means to boost the economy.
However, councillors agreed that they would consider a fresh bid for the status should there be another opportunity at a later date.
The local authority in Dumfries and Galloway decided P&O had no place in its plans after it sacked 800 staff via video message.
It was subsequently advised that the loss of a commercial partner meant it should drop out of the bidding process.
Resume process
Councillors reluctantly agreed the move but decided that it should not be ruled out for a later date if other efforts to create some kind of enterprise zone failed.
They were told that with a large number of bidders for green freeport status in Scotland and only two set to be awarded there was a good chance there could be another round.
The economic and resources committee agreed that it would halt its efforts "at this time" but could look to resume the process in future.
The UK government announced eight freeport sites in England last year which will benefit from special tax, duty and customs rules.
The Scottish government wants to adapt the plans with additional standards around jobs and climate targets, with two locations to be chosen later this year.