Woman critical after suspected fall from moving vehicle
- Published
A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after she is believed to have fallen from a moving vehicle in Dumfries and Galloway.
Officers are appealing for information after the 48-year-old was found on the A701 at St Ann's at 01:45 on Saturday.
She was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances and urged anyone with dash-cam footage of the area to contact them.
Det Insp Craig Nicolson said: "It's vital we find out exactly how this woman has come to be injured.
"Despite this happening in the early hours, we know there were other vehicles on the road and there were people coming and going from the location of last weekend's Eden Festival site."