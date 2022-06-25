Ella Eyre kicks off Youth Beatz free music festival's return
- Published
Thousands of music fans are expected at a free festival in southern Scotland over the weekend.
The Youth Beatz event at Park Farm in Dumfries is back after a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.
Day one on Saturday is to be headlined by Pixie Lott, Ella Eyre and Nathan Evans. On Sunday, acts include John Newman, Jonas Blue and the Vengaboys.
On Saturday morning, organisers announced that the gates would not open until 14:00 due to high winds.
The decision to delay the opening by two hours was to "ensure our teams and all attendees safety", they announced on Twitter.
We regret to announce that due to the weather, specifically the high wind levels, we are delaying our gate opening by 2 hours to 2pm.#YB22— Youth Beatz (@youthbeatz1) June 25, 2022
1/3 pic.twitter.com/7nyDc87kgN
Youth Beatz bills itself as Scotland's biggest free music festival and has been staged in Dumfries since 2009.
It has been held at the town's Dock Park in the past but more recently moved to the Park Farm site.
There have been a number attempts to introduce a charge for attending but they have so far been resisted.
Although the event is free to enter, a ticket is required to gain access to the site.