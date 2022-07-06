Man admits causing motorcycle crash death in Annan
- Published
A man has admitted causing the death of a motorcyclist near Annan last year, by driving his car without proper care and attention.
Steven Armstrong, 52, from Lockerbie, died at the scene of the accident on the B6357 on 4 September 2021.
A court heard Joseph McGregor, 32, of Annan, had only obtained his driving licence nine days before the crash.
Sentence was deferred until 3 August for reports and he was bailed and disqualified from driving.
Dumfries Sheriff Court heard McGregor failed to properly observe the approaching motorcycle and drove his car directly into its path.
