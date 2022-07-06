Stand-off between council and Gypsy travellers in Selkirk
Scottish Borders Council is in stand-off with Gypsy travellers who refuse to relocate from a park in Selkirk
Eight caravans remain at the town's Victoria Park after the council closed it as a traveller site last Thursday.
The council has requested court eviction notices after failed attempts to persuade the families to move.
The park was established as a temporary site in April 2020, to meet Scottish government requirements for travellers during the Covid pandemic.
The families have been offered pitches at a site in nearby Innerleithen.
Scottish Borders Council director Stuart Easingwood said: "They failed to leave which means that Victoria Park has now become an unauthorised encampment.
"Our Gypsy traveller liaison officer is continuing dialogue with the families to ensure any welfare needs are met, but we are now following agreed procedures in relation to managing unauthorised encampments."
Around 12 families have lived at Selkirk's former caravan and camping ground over the past two years.
It caused division in the local community, as some believed the closure of the park to visitors had a negative impact on businesses.
It is understood the Traveller families wish to remain at the site, as several have children enrolled at the local primary school.
Councillor Caroline Cochrane said: "All they are looking for is a piece of land. We have 1800 square miles of land in the Borders, yet we as a council have been unable to find somewhere suitable for them to go.
"I can see this from the community's side, as they want their park back and to start attracting tourists again.
"But I can also see it from the travellers' side, who don't want to move away from the area or into emergency housing."
Nobody from the traveller community at Victoria Park wished to discuss the matter.