NHS Borders strives to avoid cancelling surgery
- Published
A health board has said it is doing "everything possible" to try to avoid cancelling more routine operations.
NHS Borders was forced to halt non-emergency surgery last week due to "extreme pressures" at the Borders General Hospital (BGH) near Melrose.
Director of acute services Gareth Clinkscale said they were striving to avoid any further cancellations.
But he said they could not be ruled out as the BGH remained at full capacity.
Its emergency department is also under pressure and there are high rates of Covid-related staff absences.
"Everything possible is being done for planned routine operations to go ahead as scheduled," said Mr Clinkscale.
"However, it may be necessary to cancel some operations as a result of these pressures.
"In the event of cancellations, affected patients will be contacted directly.
"If you have an operation scheduled for this week, please attend as normal unless our team have contacted you to advise that is has been cancelled."
He urged people to treat NHS staff with respect and asked them to do everything they could to help ease pressure on services.