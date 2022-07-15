Amber extreme heat warning extended to Scotland
An amber warning for extreme heat has been extended to southern Scotland early next week.
The Met Office said it could have widespread impacts on people and infrastructure on Monday and Tuesday.
The latest forecast is for temperatures to reach about 29C (84F) in parts of Dumfries and Galloway.
A red warning has been issued for the first time for parts of England, meaning a risk to life is likely as temperatures could hit 40C.
It points to there being a danger to life, with the risk of illness not limited to vulnerable people.
The highest temperature recorded in Scotland was 32.9C in the Borders in 2003.
The Met Office warned that people are likely to experience "some adverse effects" including sunburn or heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses.
There is an increased chance of heat-sensitive systems and equipment failing and there could be travel issues.
The weather is forecast to be warm across the UK but temperatures in Scotland are expected to be more like 30C, rather than the high 30s predicted for parts of England and Wales.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also increased its heat health warning from level three to level four in affected areas - denoting a "national emergency".
The Met Office said the hot weather was caused by high pressure over the UK and hot air flowing from southern Europe.
People have being urged to stay hydrated, look out for vulnerable people, keep curtains closed and stay out of the sun in the middle of the day.
The heat is expected to increase pressure on the NHS, with the UK government's Cobra emergency committee holding a meeting on Thursday about how to prepare for it.