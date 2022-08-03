Man avoids jail for causing motorbike crash death in Annan
A man who admitted causing the death of a motorcyclist in a crash on the A75 has avoided a jail term.
Steven Armstrong, 52, from Lockerbie, died at the scene of the accident on the B6357 on 4 September 2021.
Joseph McGregor, who passed his driving test just nine days before the fatal collision, was banned from driving for 40 months.
He was also ordered to complete 300 hours of community service and given a two-year supervision order.
McGregor, 32, previously admitted driving without due care and attention and driving his car into the path of the approaching motorcycle.
The unemployed father-of-three was also given a restriction of liberty and tagging order for six months, limiting his daily movement from 19:00 to 07:00.
The court heard that McGregor, who said he had failed to see the motorcycle, had no desire to get behind the wheel again.
The court also heard he wished to express his condolences and apologies to the family of Mr Armstrong, who was a married father-of-three.
Sentencing, Sheriff Kevin McCallum said it was a tragic case with catastrophic consequences.
He added that McGregor had shown genuine remorse and suffered significant psychological harm as a consequence of the accident.