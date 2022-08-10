Wildfire risk very high in southern and eastern Scotland
- Published
A fresh warning of a "very high" risk of wildfires across southern and eastern Scotland has been put in place until Monday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) issued the alert with long sunny spells expected over the coming days.
A similar warning was put out last month as Scotland saw its record temperature broken in the Borders.
SFRS has urged the public to take simple steps to avoid fires breaking out and report any blazes immediately.
A Met Office amber alert is in place for extreme heat across much of England and Wales from Thursday until Sunday.
Safety zone
Although temperatures are not expected to reach the same levels in Scotland, they are likely to go above 25C (77F) in many places until Monday.
It has prompted the SFRS to issue a plea to the public to help reduce the chances of wildfires breaking out.
They are being urged to avoid lighting fires outdoors or, if they have to, to check for restrictions or permissions required by the landowner and use a safe container that can be extinguished before leaving.
The fire service also has advice for homeowners on how to create a safety zone around their properties in order to protect them should a blaze break out.