Scale of Dumfries convent blaze damage begins to emerge
- Published
The scale of the damage done to a landmark Dumfries building by fire has begun to emerge.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has issued an image showing where a blaze ripped through the old convent on Corbelly Hill.
Police Scotland has said investigations are continuing into the cause of the fire in the early hours of Tuesday.
Fire crews have left the scene but are expected to return for a final inspection of the site.
Emergency services were called out to the fire at about 02:30 on Tuesday with witnesses describing it as an "inferno".
About 65 firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control for several hours.
The area has been cordoned off while investigations into the cause continue.
The SFRS said its staff had worked tirelessly to control the fire at the building, which dates back to the 1880s.
An image it published on Twitter showed how the fire had ripped through the roof of the structure, causing significant damage.