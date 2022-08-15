Council leader fears for fate of Galashiels Academy plans
- Published
A council leader has warned that plans for a new school could be downgraded or even lost entirely due to a legal challenge over its construction.
The Friends of Scott Park group has asked the Scottish government to call in plans to replace Galashiels Academy.
It has concerns over the impact on what it has described as the "best, most attractive, open area of the town".
Council leader Euan Jardine said he feared the project could be delayed by more than a year by the opposition.
A study of the condition of the current school rated it as "poor" several years ago and a funding bid for more than £50m was put together to replace it.
It subsequently secured Scottish government support.
However, opponents have raised concerns about the loss of a "cherished green space" under the plans.
'Real cloud'
They have dismissed council claims that only a "small portion" of Scott Park would be needed as "disingenuous".
Mr Jardine said there was a risk that any delay could compromise the whole project.
"It is putting a real cloud over something that can shine for the town," he said.
"I think we need to just get behind it and push forward because there is a real possibility of losing this school, it has happened in Portobello, it has happened up in Fife."
He said that would have a major impact on a "whole generation" of children from P1 up to sixth year.
"We may lose that opportunity for them to have a new school and they are going to a school that is way past its sell-by date," he warned.
Opponents have said they are "fully supportive" of a new school for the town but believe that it should not lie within Scott Park and a new location should be found.