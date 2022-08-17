Garden waste collection could cost council £1.75m a year
- Published
A council is being advised to put plans to offer a garden waste collection service on hold amid concerns it could cost up to £1.75m a year.
The local authority in Dumfries and Galloway has funding in place for five new vehicles and 22,000 wheelie bins.
However, officers are recommending it delays implementing the scheme ahead of potential changes in legislation.
A report also warned the service - if offered for free - could put significant pressure on budgets.
The council agreed to to submit a bid for £1.43m to fund the scheme last year and was given approval in principle from the Scottish government's Recycling Improvement Fund (RIF).
It was hoped it would boost recycling rates and help deliver its net zero carbon target by 2025.
'Cost-neutral'
A report on the issue said the cost of living crisis had necessitated a review of whether a paid-for service was still a viable option.
It added that the Scottish government was consulting on moves towards a potential mandatory garden waste scheme which could affect its plans.
It said that a £45 annual charge would be needed to deliver a "cost-neutral" service, while offering it for free could see a shortfall of £1.75m-a-year.
An agreement has been reached which would allow the council to defer its funding until 2023 while it considers its options.
Councillors are being advised to put the service's introduction on hold until its financial viability is fully assessed and the impact of any change in legislation becomes clearer.