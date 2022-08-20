Motorcyclist killed after collision with truck in Borders
A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a truck in the Borders.
Police said the accident happened on the A7 southbound, near Stow, at about 19:55 on Friday.
The 41-year-old, who was riding a black Suzuki, was pronounced dead at the scene but the driver of the white Scania flatbed truck was uninjured.
The road was closed for around six hours to allow officers to carry out a full collision investigation.
Sgt Scott Kirkpatrick said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died in this crash.
"Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police."
He also urged anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch with officers.