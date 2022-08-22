Top oyster shuckers ready to return to action in Stranraer
The Scottish Oyster Shucking Championship is set to return to action after a two-year break due to Covid.
It is part of the Stranraer Oyster Festival being staged in the town next month.
Competitors have to open 30 oysters in three minutes with points awarded for both speed and presentation.
Current Scottish champion Tristan Hugh-Jones will compere the event and the winner will go on to compete at the world championships in Galway.
The festival - which runs from 2 to 4 September - was set up to celebrate the native oyster beds in the area and first ran in 2017.
It has not been held for the past two years due to Covid but will return this year and include the shucking competition on 3 September.
The championship is open to Scottish chefs, seafood professionals and hospitality students.
Mr Hugh-Jones said it was "fantastic" to see the event return and he was delighted to host it.
"It was a real honour to win the championship in 2019, and represent Scotland at the internationals in Galway," he said.
"This year I very much look forward to seeing some stiff competition, and some beautifully opened oysters."