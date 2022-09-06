Girl in critical condition after being hit by bus near Peebles
A 13-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a bus near Peebles.
The incident happened at about 16:10 on Monday on the A72 at Eshiels.
Emergency services attended the crash and the girl was taken to the Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh where staff describe her condition as critical.
The A72 was closed between Cardrona and Peebles to allow for a police investigation and re-opened about 21:00.
Police Scotland is appealing for anyone who saw the incident to get in touch.
