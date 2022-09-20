Father and son make football history at Queen of the South
A father and son made football history during Queen of the South's Scottish League 1 match at the weekend.
Wullie and Lewis Gibson were on the pitch at the same time in the 4-1 triumph over FC Edinburgh.
The Dumfries club said it believed it was the first time it had happened in senior football in Scotland.
They both played in a League Cup game at Elgin earlier this season but the 17-year-old came on after his 38-year-old father had come off.
Wullie is player-manager with the Palmerston Park club but has played himself sparingly so far this season.
His son was one of three teenagers promoted to the first team squad by the Doonhamers over the summer.
It was in the 87th minute of the game on Saturday afternoon in Dumfries that Lewis came on as a substitute to join his father who had already come on.
"I have been coming here since I was little and it's my first appearance here so it's good to make my debut at home," said the young winger.
"It was a weird feeling, it's just a dream come true really as well to play with your dad - it's something not many people get to do."
He said he had only really started to think about the possibility after he signed his own contract and his father announced he intended to keep playing.
"It was a good moment, at the full-time whistle he came over and saw me so it was a good feeling," he added.
One of his first pieces of action was a neat piece of interplay with his father who is now in his third spell with the south of Scotland side having made his own debut with them as a teenager.
The player-boss was also pleased to be on the pitch with his son at the same time.
"I didn't realise that it was history until I was told when I came off, it is a proud moment but not one that I will dwell on," he said.
Wullie added that Lewis had been in the squad on merit thanks to his performance in a reserve game and in training.
"He works fantastically hard and you can see he doesn't look out of place when he goes on there, he was brave to go and get on the ball, shows that little bit of raw talent," he said.