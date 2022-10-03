Funds keep flowing in for River Tweed trail
Plans for a "world-class long-distance" walking route across southern Scotland have landed another financial boost.
South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) will provide £4.5m toward plans for the 113-mile River Tweed trail from Moffat to Berwick-upon-Tweed.
It comes after the Destination Tweed project secured nearly £3m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF).
The scheme hopes to deliver economic, social and environmental benefits all along the route of the river.
The latest support takes it another step towards its goal of delivering an overall investment of £25m.
Destination Tweed is a Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal project being led by the Tweed Forum, with support from Scottish Borders Council.
Prof Russel Griggs, who chairs SOSE, said the scheme would benefit a number of areas along the route and deliver "long-term benefits".
Destination Tweed project manager at the Tweed Forum, Luke Fisher, said the river was "famed across the world for its salmon fishing, historic houses and castles, literary connections and wonderful natural environment".
He said they hoped to make it a tourism asset for the whole country.
Scottish Borders Council leader Euan Jardine said: "This cross-border project aims to maximise the positive impact that the River Tweed can have for communities along its banks, whilst at the same time ensuring that the river and its immediate surroundings are also protected and enhanced.
"This will deliver benefits to communities, local business, residents, visitors and landowners as well as supporting nature and biodiversity in the river corridor from source to sea."
A full business case for the scheme is being finalised but Mr Jardine said it now had "significant momentum".
Business Minister Ivan McKee also welcomed the investment which he said would aid tourism and deliver "sustainable growth".