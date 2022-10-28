Gala Fairydean Rovers' football stand ready to welcome back fans
- Published
A modernist football stand which attracts visitors from around the world is reopening after restoration work.
The concrete cantilevered structure at Gala Fairydean Rovers' ground in the Borders has category A listing status from Historic Environment Scotland.
A £1.45m overhaul of the stand - designed by architect Peter Womersley - has now been completed.
It is being officially reopened to coincide with a home game with Rangers B in the Scottish Lowland League.
It marks the completion of a long journey for the stand which divides opinion among the public and has been described as "iconic" but also a "concrete mess".
The site was closed on safety grounds in 2018 and there were concerns it might have to be demolished.
However, a major overhaul was approved last year and supporters have been invited to return this weekend to celebrate its completion.
Robert Fairburn, match secretary at Gala Fairydean Rovers, said: "We are delighted with the work that has been done to bring our stand back to its original glory.
"It was just a few years ago that we were genuinely worried that it would have to come down as its condition was so bad.
"We are all looking forward once more to watching matches from the comfort of our famous stand."
The "highly distinctive" stand was opened in November 1964, with some small alterations carried out over the years.
HES granted it category B status in 2006 and upgraded it seven years later in recognition of its "national importance".
It said the concrete canopy appeared to "defy gravity and balance precariously on the thin back edge of the seating terrace".
Steve Wood, technical director for conservation at David Narro Associates, said it had been a unique restoration project.
"With all these things there are always ups and downs - challenges presented by the building as you actually get under way with the work," he said.
"Everyone has bought into it, everyone has engaged with it and seeing now the quality that has been achieved is really pleasurable and quite gratifying."