Jail for killer driver who reversed at victim in Dumfries car park
- Published
A man has been jailed after he killed a woman he hit with his car while reversing with the passenger door open.
Ian Edwards, who had earlier taken cocaine and alcohol, fled the scene after he struck Nicola Kirk in a Dumfries car park.
Ms Kirk, a mother of four, died from head injuries following the incident at the Whitesands in May 2021.
At the High Court in Glasgow Edwards admitted culpable homicide and was jailed for seven years and two months.
The 37-year-old had 26 previous convictions and was freed on bail a month before the killing.
The court heard that Edwards drove to the car park to collect his partner Lesley Murdoch on 12 May.
The couple had intended to resolve a row they had earlier that day but prosecutor Chris Macintosh said they ended up getting into another argument.
Nicola, 45, and her friend Chantelle Aitken, 26, heard what was happening and took "umbrage" at the way Edwards was speaking to his partner.
Edwards called the pair derogatory names and appeared to be "smiling at and goading" them.
The women followed him towards his motor, and one yelled at him: "If you want to hit a woman, hit me."
Edwards got back into his car and his partner got in beside him - but the passenger door remained open.
Mr Macintosh then said: "Within three seconds, Edwards reversed at speed and in an erratic manner. The open door struck Nicola Kirk and Chantelle Aitken, who were effectively trapped.
"Both fell to the ground. Chantelle got up, but Nicola did not. Edwards drove off at speed."
Nicola, a grandmother from Dumfries, was found lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to hospital, but never recovered.
Her friend suffered injuries to her back and elbow.
Edwards, a father-of-five from Dumfries, later called police himself to state he had "hit a female" and had driven off as he had been "threatened with a knife".
On later being arrested, he stated: "Don't tell me something happened to her. I need to see my lawyer."
The court heard that Edwards now accepted he was not threatened that night.
Iain Paterson, defending, said Edwards had not realised the victim was so close to his car when he reversed.
The lawyer added: "This was short piece of driving that has caused such a significant outcome."
Lady Carmichael said the jail-term would have been eight years, but for the guilty plea.
The judge told Edwards: "Within three seconds of Nicola Kirk and Chantelle Aitken arriving at the side of the car, you reversed at speed plainly as a reaction to their approach and with the door still open.
"The speed of you manoeuvre was apparent from footage, was a highly dangerous thing to do and it has had the most terrible consequences."