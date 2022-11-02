Dumfries High Street shut as strong winds strike
Part of Dumfries town centre has been sealed off for safety reasons after reports of slates being blown off a roof.
Police asked the public to avoid the High Street area while work was carried out to tackle the issue.
It comes as weather warnings of rain and high winds are in place across southern Scotland.
Rail services were also affected, with flooding at Kirkconnel halting trains from Glasgow to Dumfries for a time.
The weather has had an impact. High Street in #Dumfries is currently closed whilst we assist @scotfire_DG following a report of slates blowing off a roof. Please avoid the area at this time pic.twitter.com/EfFFU6u7ug— Nithsdale Police (@NithsdalePolice) November 2, 2022
Police Scotland said it was working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service following the reports of safety concerns in the town centre.
Met Office weather warnings have been in place throughout the day for heavy rain and high winds across the region.
ScotRail reported issues with with services at Kirkconnel due to flooding but the water has since receded and the line has now reopened.