Quarry firm appeals against West Linton plan rejection
A quarry firm has lodged an appeal against a council rejection of its plans at a site in the Borders.
Stonepack was refused planning permission by the council to extract sand and gravel west of Slipperfield Loch near West Linton.
It has now taken the case to the Scottish government to seek to overturn that decision.
It said the development would serve an "established market" in the Borders and nearby regions.
An action group was set up in the area to campaign against the proposals and objections were lodged by community councils and the archaeologist and landscape architect at Scottish Borders Council (SBC).
The local authority ruled the scheme would have an adverse impact on visual amenity.
It was also concerned about the effect on the Pentland Hills special landscape area and said the company had failed to show this would be outweighed by a "clearly demonstrated need for the quarry and public benefit".
The firm has taken its case to the Scottish government's planning and environmental appeals division.
It said the quarry would address a "substantial deficit" in the minerals landbank and secure a long-term supply to safeguard jobs at its existing business in Broxburn.
It added that the scheme had been designed to ensure "adequate separation distances" from nearby homes and to avoid significant environmental impact.