Woman, 72, dies in two-vehicle crash near Kelso
- Published
A 72-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Scottish Borders.
Emergency services were called out to the B6397 near Kelso at about 08:55 following the accident involving a grey Kia Venga and a red Mercedes GLE 300.
The road was shut for several hours while investigations were carried out.
Police said the female driver of the Kia had been pronounced dead at the scene and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Sgt Scott Kirkpatrick asked anyone who saw the crash or saw either vehicle beforehand to contact them.
"In particular I would urge any motorists with dash-cams to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance," he added.