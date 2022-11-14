Kelso couple killed in crash near Lauder named
A couple who were killed in a crash in the Scottish Borders on Friday have been named by police.
Adam Allan, 79, and Christine Allan, 85, from Kelso, died in the accident on the A697 near Lauder at about 16:30.
They were travelling in a red Kia Venga which was involved in the collision with a blue Kia Sportage.
The female driver of the other vehicle was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The road was closed for about seven hours while an investigation was carried out.
Sgt Kosmas Papakyriakou said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr and Mrs Allan's family and friends at this very difficult time for them.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would urge anyone who may have information to contact us."