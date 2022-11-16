South Scotland makes Lonely Planet top travel list
The south of Scotland is included among 30 global destinations in the Lonely Planet's Best in Travel guide for 2023.
It said many people made the "big mistake" of driving through the area on their way elsewhere.
However, it said that meant you could find "breathing room" even in summer and "peaceful corners".
The area was included in its Learn category alongside Manchester, New Mexico, Dresden, El Salvador and Marseille.
In total, the guide includes 30 destinations across five different classifications - the others are Eat, Journey, Unwind and Connect.
It highlights southern Scotland's "extensive forest cover" and "bustling market towns" along with "sandy stretches of coastline".
Historic links to figures such as Robert Burns and Walter Scott are also flagged up.
Among the attractions recommended are Traquair House, Melrose Abbey, Caerlaverock Castle, Culzean Castle and Abbotsford House.
Tourism Minister Ivan McKee said the inclusion on the list highlighted the "rich diversity" of destinations across the country.
"This recognition will put the south of Scotland on the map for more foreign and domestic visitors and encourage them to stay longer and spend more as they sustainably explore and discover the region's historical, cultural and natural attractions," he said.
"This will contribute to supporting the recovery of the tourism and hospitality sector."
Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive, said the region could offer a "wealth of fantastic experiences" from dark skies to breathtaking coastline and great walking and cycling routes.
"Scotland's history, heritage and culture is what defines the country for many people, and one of the top reasons for visiting," he said.
"The south of Scotland has close ties to some of our country's most iconic literary figures and is home to many historical assets and attractions that offer visitors the opportunity to learn more about our fascinating country by delving into the past."
He said to make the guide was a "fantastic accolade" and would hopefully provide a "welcome boost" for the tourism sector.
