Melrose memorial service to celebrate Doddie Weir's life
- Published
A service to celebrate the life of rugby legend Doddie Weir - who died on Saturday - is to be held in the Scottish Borders.
It will take place at Melrose Parish Church on 19 December.
Numbers will be restricted at the service so the audio will be relayed to The Greenyards - the home of Melrose Rugby Club.
Anyone attending has been asked to wear any form of tartan as requested by Weir himself.
A post on the My Name'5 Doddie website confirmed the arrangements for the memorial service.
"No flowers please," it added.
"Donations if desired may be sent to My Name'5 Doddie Foundation."
Tributes have poured in to the former Scotland international who died on Saturday, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).
He raised more than £8m for research into the disease through his foundation.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined the tributes at Westminster on Wednesday saying Weir's MND campaign had made a "big difference".
Meanwhile, a campaign calling for a stand at Murrayfield to be named in his honour is gathering momentum.
More than 11,500 have backed the call in the space of just three days.