Patients have to leave Dumfries and Galloway to find NHS dentist
A health board has said thousands of people will have to leave its area to try to find an NHS dentist.
It comes after a dental practice in Dumfries confirmed plans to deregister more than 5,000 patients.
No other dentists in Dumfries and Galloway are accepting new NHS registrations, meaning they will have to go private or go elsewhere.
Director of public health Valerie White said the situation was one of "significant concern".
The decision by the Blue Door dental practice is the latest in a string of similar issues across south-west Scotland.
Last month, a practice in Thornhill wrote to patients telling them it no longer intended to provide NHS services.
'Key issue'
Similar steps were announced in Castle Douglas in October.
The health board confirmed that the alternatives facing patients without an NHS dentist were now to "secure registration outwith the region or access dental care privately".
Ms White said: "We continue work to encourage and support dentists to provide NHS general dental services and are working closely with Scottish government colleagues on these matters.
"However, lack of dentists coming to work in the region is a key issue, and challenges in dental workforce are being seen across the UK."
Anyone who is not registered with a dentist and requires emergency dental care can access it by contacting the dental helpline on 0845 602 6417.